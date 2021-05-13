Spring allergy vs. COVID-19: How can you tell the difference?

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Spring has sprung and so has spring allergy season. Pollen is in the air. For some of us, there is a downside to trees and flowers in bloom. Lots of people are having problems with breathing, sneezing, runny noses, itchy eyes, and feeling miserable. Doctors say spring allergies often involve the nasal and sinus areas and lead to runny or stuffy nose, itchy eyes, and sneezing. They say many people know what their typical allergies feel like and experience them to some degree year after year.
However, health experts say spring allergies can produce sinus and breathing problems that may look a lot like COVID-19 symptoms. So, how to you know if what you’re experiencing is a case of spring allergies or a coronavirus infection? What are the similarities and differences? When should you seek a professional opinion?
Doctors say COVID-19 is more likely to show up with a cough, fever, and body aches. The loss of taste or smell is something that is highly likely a sign of the coronavirus. Symptoms certainly can and do overlap. If there is any doubt, get a COVID-19 test. Health experts warn that’s especially important if you are going to be in a public setting where you might be exposing others around you to COVID-19.
If you’re not sure what’s causing your discomfort, the best advice is to check with your family doctor. A simple COVID-19 test can rule out COVID-19. Also, a coronavirus vaccine can give you confidence. In this month’s Matter of Health segment, Ucare Medical Director Dr. Scott Kammer shares more important advice.
TIPS ON HOW TO MANAGE SPRING ALLERGIES
AVOID POLLEN OR ALLERGENS
LIMIT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
KEEP HOME & CAR WINDOWS CLOSED
USE CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING
WEAR A FACE MASK OUTDOORS
WEAR SUNGLASSES & HATS FOR PROTECTION
TAKE OVER-THE-COUNTER OR PRESCRIPTION ALLERGY MEDICATIONS
QUESTIONS, CONSULT YOUR LOCAL PHARMACIST
TIPS ON HOW TO FIGHT COVID-19
WEAR A FACE MASK
WASH HANDS FREQUENTLY
SOCIAL DISTANCE BY AT LEAST 6 FEET
GET A COVID-19 TEST
GET A COVID-19 VACCINE