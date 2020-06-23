WellShare offers virtual support to help build strong families

WellShare International’s Parent Educators are assisting Somali families in the Twin Cities to help build strong parent-child relationships.

Early childhood programs are making a difference in the Somali community.

WellShare International’s Parent Educators are assisting Somali families in the Twin Cities to help build strong parent-child relationships, educating families about children’s developmental needs and improving the well-being of the whole family.

WellShare’s goal is to ensure children are ready for school, through helping families enhance their child’s growth from prenatal to 5 years old, including early detection and treatment for developmental problems.

As day cares and other early childhood programs have closed, WellShare has stepped up by providing more opportunities and supplies for parents to help their young children learn at home, including virtual interactions.

The program also helps keep the community connected by providing opportunities for parents to learn from each other and build awareness about helpful community resources.