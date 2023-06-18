At least 1 dies in Clear Lake crash

CLEAR LAKE, Minn. — At least one person was fatally injured in a Clear Lake crash Sunday morning.
A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Highway 10 while a Ford Bronco was traveling westbound. The two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Chevrolet was being driven by a 77-year-old Foreston man and the Ford was driven by a 60-year-old man from Mound, according to the State Patrol.
The Ford was also carrying a 58-year-old woman from Mound.
Road conditions at the time of the crash were dry, according to the State Patrol.
