At least 1 person dies in Buffalo crash

BUFFALO, Minn. — At least one person was killed in a Buffalo car crash on Thursday morning.
The crash occurred when a Chrysler traveling westbound on Caitlin Street and a Buick traveling northbound on Highway 25 collided in an in intersection, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The City of Buffalo is located in Carver County.
The Chrysler was driven by an 88-year-old Buffalo man and the Buick was driven by a 63-year-old Delano woman.
A 53-year-old passenger from Howard Lake was also seated in the Buick.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
