Attorney: 150+ MPD officers file disability claims, most citing PTSD

MINNEAPOLIS — More than 150 Minneapolis police officers have filed disability and injury claims in recent weeks, according to an attorney representing many of the officers. The claims follow the unrest and tension in the city in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd in late May.

Attorney Ron Meuser, Jr. said the majority of the 150 claims cited post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"While law enforcement is a high-stress career, the last two months in Minneapolis have pushed many officers to their breaking point," Meuser said in a statement.

Meuser said many of the officers he represents were working at the MPD's 3rd Precinct on the night that officers were ordered to abandon the building.

"Officers were taking such extreme steps as writing final notes and texts to loved ones - fearful they wouldn’t make it home, and some saying they felt they needed reserve their last bullet rather than being beaten to death," Meuser said. "They were left alone in the 3rd Precinct without support from city leaders. Officers worked 12-hour-plus shifts for days upon days, without relief or clear leadership."

Meuser claims the PTSD symptoms are affecting officers' ability to "live and socialize" and are leading to "extraordinary rates of divorce, and alcohol dependency."

Meuser plans a Friday afternoon news conference to discuss the officers' PTSD claims.

"The men and women in public safety who give their heart and soul to serve Minneapolis and keep it safe deserve to have Minneapolis leaders to step up and (support) them," Meuser's statement said. "Instead of spending time plotting the dismantling of the force, let’s come together to improve community trust and work towards a safer city for all."