Attorney General Keith Ellison issues consumer warning for crisis pregnancy centers

In an alert, Ellison urged Minnesotans seeking reproductive care to "do their homework" and discuss options with a licensed reproductive health care provider.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a consumer alert Tuesday about crisis pregnancy centers, warning people seeking reproductive care that some centers don't provide reliable and complete services.

“The Minnesota constitution guarantees the right to safe and legal abortion. Many crisis pregnancy centers claim to offer comprehensive healthcare, but their purpose is to prevent pregnant people from accessing that right — which sometimes they accomplish by misleading, misinforming, or deceiving people,” Attorney General Ellison said in a statement.

“I encourage anyone who may be pregnant to do their homework and to seek out medically accurate and sound information about their health and their options from licensed healthcare professionals,” Ellison added.

The alert, which did not identify any specific crisis pregnancy centers by name, went on to explain that some CPCs don't provide any health care services and attempt to prevent or dissuade pregnant people from accessing abortion services.

Data from a recent study of the CPC industry found that in Minnesota, CPCs outnumber abortion clinics 11:1, more than 90% of CPCs, which are private organizations, don't have a licensed physician on staff, 80% don't have a registered nurse on staff and none offer contraception, the alert said.

You have a constitutionally protected right to abortion in MN. As MN’s chief consumer advocate, I’ve issued an alert: crisis pregnancy centers often do not offer the services they claim to offer & the info about abortion & contraception they offer may be inaccurate or misleading. pic.twitter.com/4Surm5Jmcy — Attorney General Keith Ellison (@AGEllison) August 23, 2022

Abortion is constitutionally protected and legal in Minnesota, affirmed by the Minnesota Supreme Court's 1995 decision in Doe v. Gomez. The court determined Minnesota's Constitution guarantees the right to terminate a pregnancy.

In July, Ellison announced he would not appeal a ruling that struck down most of Minnesota's restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional. Ellison, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, said his decision was made “in the public interest," and called it "the right legal decision.”

