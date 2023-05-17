AG Ellison reveals details from state's historic Juul, Altria settlement

In a press conference, Ellison laid out the four major provisions of the settlement, including a $60.5 million payout — the largest settlement per capita in the U.S.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison gathered with Governor Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and other officials at the Capitol Wednesday to reveal details from the historic settlement between the state and two e-cigarette companies, Juul and Altria, in April.

The announcement comes just 30 days after the settlement was reached.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Ellison laid out the four major provisions of the settlement, including a $60.5 million payout — the largest settlement per capita in the United States and more money than Juul made in total between 2015 and 2021.

"If they got paid by selling deceptive and harmful products to our kids, we got all our money back," Ellison said. "In other words, we have disgorged and extracted all the money they never should have earned in the first place."

Ellison said the payment will occur over seven years, the first installment of which — about $20 million — will be available to the state within the next 30 days. Ellison said two-thirds will be paid out by the tobacco companies within the year, which will be dedicated to tobacco mitigation and prevention, now and in the future.

The second major provision calls for more transparency in data surrounding tobacco use. Ellison said not only will Minnesota release millions of documents, but also Altria will disclose its internal documents as well. According to Ellison, Altria dumped upward of $12 billion into Juul's business and marketing with the intention to up its sales throughout Minnesota and the rest of the country.

"We believe in putting the sunshine on this — and that's what we're doing right now," he said.

In its third major provision, the agreement requires Juul to accurately disclose the nicotine content in its tobacco products and prohibits the company from intentionally marketing and selling products to children and young adults.

"This is a notice to all companies looking to addict kids," Ellison said. "If you try to do this in Minnesota, not only will we sue you, we'll take you to court and hold you accountable and make you pay."

Speaking of making them pay, Juul and Atria will incur additional costs for the state's attorney fees and litigation concerning the case. Ellison said the fact that Minnesota took the case to trial not only helped to ensure the settlement but also helped other states be awarded more money on behalf of their suits.

Ellison told the room that at least seven states also settled with big tobacco during the Minnesota trial.

"We were the only state willing to take this battle to trial and hold the bad actors accountable," he said. "It sends a message that you can't get away with this. We'll put you in front of a Minnesota jury and you can take your chances."

Walz also spoke briefly, thanking Ellison and his office for their work on the case, but conceded there's more work to be done on the matter.

"Just to be very clear, we've got more work to do and this gives us an awful lot of tools to do that," he said.

The lawsuit, which was settled one day before the state was scheduled to deliver its closing arguments at trial, accused Juul and Altria of marketing their vaping products in a way that made them attractive to Minnesota teens, developing sleek devices and flavors that were appealing to youth.

After the settlement was reached, Juul released a statement, saying:

“Resolution of issues from the company’s past and its historical legal challenges has remained a critical priority to secure certainty for our future," reads the statement from JUUL. "While we appreciate the court and jury’s time, attention, and professionalism throughout the trial, we are pleased to have reached a settlement with the state and will work to finalize this agreement over the coming weeks. We have now settled with 48 states and territories, providing over $1 billion to participating states to further combat underage use and develop cessation programs."

Speaking from the capitol Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan reflected on that work being done, using her self-described "Momma Bear" energy.

"To put it simply, our children and our young people deserve better," she said. "As adults, we have a responsibility to keep our children safe. Allowing deceptive and harmful marketing to target young children is unacceptable and we are not going to allow it in Minnesota."

