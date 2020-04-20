ATV accident leaves 4-year-old seriously injured

The boy apparently climbed onto the family's small ATV after a sibling got off, rode it off a dirt mound and plunged 4 or 5 feet to the ground.

ST AUGUSTA, Minn. — A 4-year-old Stearns County boy is being treated for what authorities are calling "a significant head injury" after an ATV mishap Saturday.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says deputies were called to a home in St. Augusta around 2:45 p.m. and found the child badly injured. Investigators spoke with the victim's parents, who said he climbed onto the family's small ATV after a sibling got off, rode it off a dirt mound and plunged 4 or 5 feet to the ground.

While the 4-year-old was wearing a helmet, he still suffered a serious head injury and was airlifted to Children's Hospital.

At this time there is no official word on his condition.