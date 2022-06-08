Aurora! Como Zoo baby zebra named after women's soccer team

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Aurora may have a new unofficial mascot.
The Como Zoo announced that its newest baby zebra is named "Aurora" after 50% of Como Quest attendees voted to name the female zebra for the state's first community-owned, pre-professional women's soccer team. People who attended Como Quest, which was held June 4-5, had the opportunity to vote on three name options. Aurora received 50% of the vote, and Subira and Izara each got 25%.
Aurora was born on May 24 and is currently available for sponsorship, according to zoo officials.
