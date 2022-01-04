Austin man pleads guilty to federal charge in connection with Capitol insurrection

Daniel Johnson pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to civil disorder after prosecutors determined he unlawfully entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS — A southeastern Minnesota man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge in connection with last year's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building, just days before the nation marks one year anniversary of the event.

Daniel Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to civil disorder after prosecutors determined he unlawfully entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Court documents state Johnson entered the west side of the Capitol building through a broken window around 2:20 p.m. and made his way to the East Rotunda doors. There, he encountered law enforcement officers who were trying to keep rioters out of the building. The official documents go on to say that Johnson rushed the officers and helped to push the rotunda doors open, allowing a flow of rioters to enter.

Prosecutors say Johnson was inside the building for approximately 26 minutes, eventually exiting through the first floor.

In the hours and days following the attack, officials say Johnson spoke about his involvement on various social media platforms, including Snapchat, where he messaged a third party that, "I was one of the first ones inside."

According to the U.S. District Attorneys Office for the District of Columbia, Johnson faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for April 12.

Seven other Minnesotans are also facing federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. Their court hearings are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

Watch more local news: