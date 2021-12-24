Austin PD officer shoots, kills armed man after 24-hour standoff

Officials said the man "confronted" officers while armed with a knife in the parking lot of the gas station before an officer shot the man.

AUSTIN, Minn. — Officials with the Austin Police Department said an officer shot and killed a man armed with a knife Thursday night outside a gas station.

According to a statement from the Austin Police Department Chief David McKichan, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the shooting.

Authorities said officers were called to the area of 7th Street Northwest and 8th Avenue Northwest Wednesday afternoon on a report of a man with a knife walking in and out of traffic. Police said he was armed with a machete.

The statement said the man wasn't compliant to verbal commands, and that officers followed him into a residence. While attempting to take the man into custody, officials said officers used Tasers but they were ineffective. According to police, the man then went into a nearby apartment complex and began threatening to hurt people.

Negotiations continued for more than 24 hours. During that time, officials said they used pepper gas and "less lethal foam impact munitions," but said those attempts were also ineffective. Police said the man exited the apartment complex at around 9:30 p.m. and walked to a gas station where he then "confronted" officers with a knife before being shot by the officer.