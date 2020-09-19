x
Authorities ask for help locating 39-year-old northern Wisconsin man

According to the Itasca County Sheriff's Office, Timothy Allen Dasovich hasn't been in contact with anyone since Monday, Sept. 14.
Credit: Itasca County Sheriff's Office

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn — The Itasca County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 39-year-old man.

According to deputies, Timothy Allen Dasovich hasn't been in contact with anyone since about 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.

In a post on Facebook, Itasca County Sheriff's Office says Timothy is 6-foot-3 and about 270 pounds with with dark hair and some facial hair. He may also have a black and yellow fat tire electric pedal bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 218-326-3477.

Posted by Itasca County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

