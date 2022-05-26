UPDATE: Authorities say missing Wisconsin woman found safe

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Officials are cancelling a missing person alert after the Polk County Sheriff's Office says a missing Osceola, Wisconsin woman was found safe.
Authorities said 84-year-old Yvonne Fay Ingram left her home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to a statement sent by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension her family said she wasn't carrying a cell phone, adding that the family was concerned she wouldn't be able to drive in low-light conditions.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: