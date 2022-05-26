x
UPDATE: Authorities say missing Wisconsin woman found safe

Eighty-four-year-old Yvonne Fay Ingram reportedly left her home around 1:30 p.m.
Credit: MN BCA
Yvonne Faye Ingram

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Officials are cancelling a missing person alert after the Polk County Sheriff's Office says a missing Osceola, Wisconsin woman was found safe.

Authorities said 84-year-old Yvonne Fay Ingram left her home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to a statement sent by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension her family said she wasn't carrying a cell phone, adding that the family was concerned she wouldn't be able to drive in low-light conditions.

