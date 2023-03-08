Authorities, family search for missing man at Bald Eagle Lake

Family said that Mark Lowell went underwater and never resurfaced on Wednesday night.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Family and friends have resumed their search for a swimmer who went missing Wednesday night on Bald Eagle Lake in White Bear Lake township.

KARE 11 spoke with a family member who identified the man as Mark Lowell. The man's nephew Johnny Lowell said he was searching for his uncle all night into the morning hours, aided by friends.

Johnny said that Mark and his girlfriend were on the lake in a pontoon near an island when Mark went into the water around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Mark's girlfriend saw him starting to struggle in the water and called for help before he went under and never resurfaced.

Ramsey County officials told KARE 11 they searched the southeast corner of the island before stopping Wednesday night. Officials resumed the search with one boat and a drone around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said they also plan to bring in a dive team to join the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

