Authorities investigate small plane crash near Hutchinson, Minn.

MCLEOD COUNTY, Minn. — The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says a single-engine plane crash south of Hutchinson left two men seriously injured.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 145th Street and Plum Avenue.

The individuals, whose identities have not been disclosed, were taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, before at least one of them was flown by helicopter to a metro-based trauma center.

Authorities say their current conditions are unknown, and that an FAA investigation into the incident is underway.

No further information has been released at this time.

