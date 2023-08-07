Authorities responding after small plane crashes into Lino Lakes pond

LINO LAKES, Minn. — Lino Lakes officials responded to an incident involving a small plane on Saturday night.
KARE 11 video shows part of the single-occupant plane floating near the surface of the water, while the majority appears submerged.
In a release from the city's public safety department, officials confirm they received calls about the aircraft around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Anoka County dispatchers reported the incident was near 7320 Watermark Way.
Crews found a lightweight experimental aircraft had been set down in a holding pond when they arrived, according to a release.
The pilot was the only person in the aircraft and officials said he wasn't hurt.
"The wheels hit the water and it almost seemed like it would be able to get back up, but it stalled and then it just flipped over," Emily Homl, who said she saw and heard the plane, told KARE 11.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
