Authorities seek help locating 66-year-old with diabetes

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Ramsey Police Department at 763-427-1212.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Ramsey Police Department is seeking the public's help locating 66-year-old Diane Johnson who authorities say is diabetic and uses medication on a daily basis.

She was last seen on Wednesday around 6:51 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino boarding a bus bound for the Mall of America - and investigators believed her to be near the "airport" Friday around 7:45 p.m.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a "white shirt with Minnesota in maroon/red across the chest."