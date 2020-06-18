Authorities seek help locating missing 13-year-old in Pine County

Ivie Eileen Anderson was last heard from during a conversation with her mother around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and she hasn't been heard from since.

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — The Pine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old Pine County girl.

Ivie Eileen Anderson was last heard from during a conversation with her mother around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17. Authorities say the girl hasn't been heard from since.

Anderson was last seen wearing the following: a white vest with a hood, black leggings, eye glasses, and a blue backpack. She is 5' 5", approximately 120 lbs, and has blue eyes and blue hair.

Authorities say her last possible location was in Stacy, Minnesota - though her direction of travel is unknown.

Both authorities and the girl's family have expressed their concern for her well-being.