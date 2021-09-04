Stearns County Sheriff's Office seeks help locating mother, 4 children

The family was last seen traveling in a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata, with a black top - Minnesota license plate BWD 364.

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they are seeking the public's help locating a mother and her four children, after they were reported to be traveling in a vehicle with the children's father, who has a restraining order against seeing the mother.

The Herrington family is as follows:

Robert - Father

Erika - Mother

Landon (8)

Carter (8)

Briella (3)

Delilah (2)

The group of six was last seen traveling in a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata, with a black top - Minnesota license plate BWD 364.

Law enforcement says Robert Herrington has a Domestic Assault No Contact Order preventing him from seeing his wife.

"There is concern for the children's welfare due to this and other conditions they may be in," authorities say.