Stearns County Sheriff's Office seeks help locating mother, 4 children

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they are seeking the public's help locating a mother and her four children, after they were reported to be traveling in a vehicle with the children's father, who has a restraining order against seeing the mother.
The Herrington family is as follows:
- Robert - Father
- Erika - Mother
- Landon (8)
- Carter (8)
- Briella (3)
- Delilah (2)
The group of six was last seen traveling in a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata, with a black top - Minnesota license plate BWD 364.
Law enforcement says Robert Herrington has a Domestic Assault No Contact Order preventing him from seeing his wife.
"There is concern for the children's welfare due to this and other conditions they may be in," authorities say.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information please contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240.