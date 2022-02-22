Crash car during winter storm? Busy auto body shops may not fix it for months

Many auto body repair shops in the metro are booked out until April and lingering supply chain woes make it tough to find common parts.

HOPKINS, Minn — Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the State Patrol reported 187 crashes.

It happened during a winter storm that pushed across parts of Minnesota. Between 2"-6" fell in the metro and the snow was light, but it did cause slippery roads and visibility issues.

While an accident can happen in just seconds, the time it takes to repair your vehicle could be months - the longest wait Hopkins Auto Body's Jake Moser has seen in decades.

"If we need 10 parts for a car, it seems like we're able to get nine out of those 10," said Moser. "It’s definitely not getting any better."

Just like the roadways, the supply chain is also still messy. From high consumer demands to labor shortages, auto body shops are having a hard time keeping up.

"Instead of just calling one parts supplier, we have to find another parts supplier, going farther out of state to figure out where we can get these parts to bring them in, which then costs more to fix a car," said Moser.

Moser says the shop is booked out until April and if you need a new part, like paint or seat belts, the added wait time is anyone's guess.

"We don't know which one we can't get until we get into the car," said Moser. "You know, it's random."

The situation can be frustrating for everyone involved, but Moser says clear communication helps customers be more understanding and his co-workers can count on some stability.

"Yes, there's definitely some job security there," said Moser.

So, how long will supply chain issues last?

Some experts say by summer at best, while others say it could take years to see the chaos subside.

