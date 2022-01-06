Average Minnesota gas prices reach record high of $4.50

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.76.

MINNESOTA, USA — Across the country and here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, drivers continue to feel the pinch at the pump.

As of Friday, June 3, the average price for a regular unleaded gallon of gas in Minnesota jumped 11 cents overnight to $4.50, the highest recorded average price, according to AAA.

This time last month, gas prices were about 60 cents cheaper in Minnesota, compared to last year when the average was just $2.83.

Across the U.S., the average gas price was $4.76 on June 3.

In his weekly update, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said a number of factors indicate that the national gas price average could reach $5, namely the decline in refining capacity, partial sanctions on Russian oil passed by the European Union, and the surging price of wholesale gas from last week, which could boost the price you pay at your next fill-up.

In the Twin Cities metro, the average price on Friday was $4.50, AAA data showed. In Mankato and Rochester, average prices were slightly higher, at $4.57 and $4.59, respectively.

In Duluth, the average price for a regular gallon was slightly cheaper at $4.47.

