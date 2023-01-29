Avivo Village staff provide resources for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness

"All around the warehouse, individuals all have their own door," said Emily Bastian, as she walked around Avivo Village in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — As temperatures continue to fall, it's uncomfortable and can be an inconvenience for some, but life-threatening for people without a warm place to stay.

Bastian is the vice president of ending homelessness at Avivo Village, an indoor tiny home shelter in Minneapolis.

"We have space for 100 individuals and we are full," Bastian said.

Earlier this season, the week of Christmas, Bastian said Avivo Village opened up to more people as an overflow shelter because all other shelters in a network of shelters in Hennepin County were full.

"Yes, it's very challenging. Hennepin County has more individuals in need of shelter than shelter beds," Bastian said.

Saint Paul Opportunity Center is serving high numbers of people as well. Staff at the center shared 2-300 people ate breakfast on-site Sunday morning. That's more than most days, but typical for this time of year, when the weather is this cold.

Bastian shared a reminder than could save a life.

"If you see someone outside, call 911 because everyone else might be assuming someone else is going to do something about it and the individual may freeze in the meantime," Bastian said.

For people in Hennepin County, the number for Adult Shelter Connect is 612-248-2350.

Calling 211 will help connect people, regardless of where they live, to immediate resources for housing, among a number of other services.

