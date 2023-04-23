Baby hurt in Cannon Falls fire dies

Two other children were hospitalized after an apartment building caught fire on Wednesday, April 19.

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — Officials said that a 10-month-old child pulled from a burning apartment in Cannon Falls on Wednesday has died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the baby as Seqouyah Kelleymae Johnson, and said she died early Friday morning from the "Inhalation of products of combustion."

Two other children younger than 8 were also hospitalized on Wednesday due to the fire. Their father shared an update on Thursday, saying that the children have been stabilized and placed in medically-induced comas while being treated for burns at a Twin Cities hospital.

No other updates about the children have been made available.

Their mother was also hospitalized with severe cuts after trying to get the kids out of the burning apartment.

The call to officials about the fire from Cannon Valley Apartments came to dispatchers just before 1:15 p.m on Wednesday, April 19. A caller reported a fire in one of the units with children trapped.

Police Chief Jeff McCormick was the first to arrive on scene and found a woman bleeding out front, telling him her kids were inside the burning building. McCormick used a fire extinguisher to break out a back window, and with help from an ambulance crew member, found two children in the living room. Another firefighter went in and located a third child, and first responders immediately began lifesaving efforts.

