Baby delivered after mother shot, killed outside Amazon warehouse dies in hospital days later

MINNEAPOLIS — The mother of 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal, the pregnant woman who was shot and killed outside an Amazon warehouse in Lakeville earlier this month, told KARE 11 Tuesday that O'Neal's baby has also died.

O'Neal's mother, Katina, says baby Messiah was taken off of a ventilator at HCMC Tuesday night. O'Neal was rushed to the hospital following the Jan. 8 shooting, where doctors were able to deliver Messiah via cesarean section, but O'Neal did not survive.

Two days after her fatal shooting, O'Neal's fiance and father of Messiah, 32-year-old Donte McCray, was charged with second-degree murder. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena added that additional charges would likely be filed against McCray if the boy died.

According to court records, McCray and O'Neal already had a young child together. In total, O'Neal's death left behind four children, including Messiah.

McCray's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Katina as she takes care of O'Neal's other three kids, which can be found here.

