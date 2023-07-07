Back-to-school shopping season is around the corner; here's how you can save

Target and Amazon are already advertising deals for their big sales next week, and apparently, some parents have already started shopping.



A June survey from the National Retail Federation showed 25% of parents have already started shopping for school supplies. The survey also showed that 80% of parents are expecting higher prices this year, but retail experts say you can still save if you spend a little extra time shopping around.



Julie Ramhold from DealNews.com says prices overall will be higher this year thanks to inflation, however, many retailers are still offering up great deals to lure people in.



"These retailers know that parents are going to be coming in with a full list. By offering some of the basics for really low prices, I'm sure they are pretty successful at bringing in some of these consumers because, a lot of times, they just really want to get it done,” Ramhold said.



If you're willing to put in a little extra work Ramhold says shoppers can find different deals at different stores and save a lot of money.



"It can definitely pay to do some comparative shopping and potentially divide up your list into stores,” Ramhold said.



And consider other stores you might not think of, like grocery and office supply, that often sell school supplies to bring people in.



Ramhold said parents should also expect to see more cleaning products on their school supply list, with all the viruses that were going around last school year.



"Keeping things clean and orderly and disinfected so that maybe they can prevent something like a stomach bug taking out the entire class all at once,” Ramhold said.



Waiting can also save you money.



Even though deals have already started, Ramhold said the best deals may not come until later this month. And for some items, like lunchboxes and backpacks, if you can use the old ones for the first few weeks of school, you can often find them on clearance around Labor Day.



And if you want to save a little extra, save those receipts.