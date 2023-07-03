Man, 20, drowns at Bagley's Lake Lomond

Police said 20-year-old Derek McCann drowned after jumping off a swimming raft at a public beach Sunday night.

BAGLEY, Minn. — A Bagley man died Sunday after jumping off a raft at Lake Lomand, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the sheriff's office said 20-year-old Derek McCann drowned after jumping off a swimming raft at the public beach Sunday night.

The sheriff said officers arrived at the beach around 8:15 p.m. and launched an extensive search. McCann's body was recovered by the county's dive team about three hours later in 18 feet of water.

The drowning remains under investigation.

