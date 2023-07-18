Bail set for man accused of running over, killing Forest Lake teenager

A judge set a $750,000 bail for Dylan Simmons, who's facing a criminal vehicular homicide charge in the death of 17-year-old Darisha Bailey Vath.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — For the first time, we're hearing from the family of Darisha Bailey Vath.

The 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend at a Forest Lake park.

Police say the driver, 20-year-old Dylan Simmons, intentionally drove into a group of people after two sides had been fighting. He's facing third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide charges for leaving the scene.

"I really feel like I'm living in a nightmare right now and I haven't woken up yet," said Darisha's father, Darius Bailey. "When I saw the blood on a couple of people, I kind of knew this was really bad."

Court documents say officers responded to someone struck by a vehicle just after 1 a.m. on July 16 at Lakeside Veteran's Memorial Park. Officers learned the people fighting knew one another and had come armed with weapons like a baseball bat, hammers and a crowbar.

The documents say Simmons drove in the direction of several people, colliding with a vehicle Darisha's father says she was in. When she exited, Bailey says Simmons hit her.

The criminal complaint says Simmons backed up and again drove towards multiple people, striking Darisha with the front passenger side before driving over her with both the front and rear passenger side tires. Police say cell phone video shows the vehicle lift up as it drove over Darish and then Simmons speeding away.

Simmons eventually returned to the scene and police say he admitted that he was driving the vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody. Authorities say Simmons also admitted that he was aware that he struck Darisha.

Bailey called him a bully, but otherwise wouldn't elaborate on how Darisha and the suspect knew one another.

"She was a very kind person," said Bailey. "She'd give her last if she had it."

Bailey wanted to focus instead on how Darisha lived, calling her a giving person who was excited to graduate next year with plans to become a veterinarian.

Now, her death serves as a painful reminder of how short life can really be.

"Spend time with your kids," said Bailey. "Tell them you love them."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for legal expenses, in the hopes that "all who are involved to be held accountable" and so that no other family will have to "go through the heartache we went through."

Simmons was in court on Tuesday and a judge ruled he can't have any contact with the victim's family. The judge also set his bail at $750,000.

Simmons is due back in court on July 27.

