Bar destroyed by fire in western Wisconsin

The Luck-E Bar and Restaurant was an anchor of main street in the community of Luck, and is well-known to those who spend time in Wisconsin cabin country.

LUCK, Wisconsin — A small town western Wisconsin bar and restaurant is reduced to rubble following an overnight fire in the community of Luck.

Fire crews were dispatched to the Luck-E Bar and Restaurant around 4:30 a.m. A Luck firefighter tells KARE 11 the business was fully engulfed when engines arrived, and three nearby fire departments from St. Croix Falls, Milltown and Frederic were called for mutual aid.

The firefighter says flames moved quickly through the business, and it was clear the main job for crews was preventing the fire from spreading to businesses on either side due to their close proximity. At this point it appears damage to those businesses is minimal.

The Inter County Leader says downtown Luck was blocked off all morning as crews put down the flames. Firefighters remain on the scene Thursday morning putting down hotspots and cleaning up.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

It appears the Luck-E Bar itself is a total loss. The business website says it was under the operation of new owners who took over in June of 2021. A post on a history-based Facebook site says the Luck-E has served the community in one form or another for more than 100 years.

KARE 11 is following this developing story, and will have details as they become available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

MORE NEWS: New Prague students accused of flashing racist hand gesture at state hockey tournament