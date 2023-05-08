Reports of people driving through Folwell Park trigger barrier installation

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board spokesperson Dawn Sommers says incidents of people taking vehicles on walking and biking paths are on the rise.

MINNEAPOLIS — There will be some new obstacles installed at Folwell Park in Minneapolis in coming days, and it has nothing to do with the playground.

Officials with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) say visitors to the park, located at 1615 N. Dowling Ave., will notice logs and other barriers temporarily placed at various locations to discourage people from driving across the grass and down paths intended for those who walk and bike.

MPRB spokesperson Dawn Sommers says reports of people driving through Folwell Park are on the increase, and while turf damage is expensive the risk to public safety is even more concerning. She says traffic increases dramatically when temps climb, and that someone - especially a child - could be hurt or worse if struck by a car or truck.

"Nobody is ever expecting a vehicle on a bike or walking path," Sommers said.

Just this weekend Park Police responded to a 911 call about a vehicle driving through the park. MPRB says responding officers found the vehicle abandoned, and believe it was likely stolen as the ignition was punched out.

MPRB reminds everyone that driving through any park is both dangerous and illegal, and anyone who witnesses such behavior (other than a Minneapolis Park Police vehicle) is asked to call 911 immediately and report it.

