Teen driver in custody after rollover crash kills 1, sends 2 to the hospital

Officials say the 16-year-old driver is now in police custody on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — One teen is dead and three others were injured after a vehicle rollover near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, 911 dispatchers got an emergency call just after 7 p.m. Monday, reporting a vehicle had rolled over on 16 1/2 Avenue near 19 3/4 Street north of Cameron.

Multiple departments responded to the scene, including the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Cameron police and fire departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and two Life Link helicopters.

Officials said their initial investigation shows that a 16-year-old boy was driving west at a high rate of speed on 16 1/2 Avenue when he lost control. The vehicle rolled several times.

Police said there were three girls in the vehicle, two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old. Two of the teens were critically hurt, and they were flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The third girl was taken to Lakeview Medical Center and later flown to Marshfield Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

One of the 14-year-old girls was later pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday morning.

No other information about the two other injured teens was released to the media.

The 16-year-old driver had minor injuries from the crash, and officials said he was treated on the scene. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said that after their initial investigation, officers took the driver into custody on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.

He is currently being held in the Eau Claire Secure Detention Facility.

The Barron County District Attorney will review his case.

The crash is still under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff's Department and is being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

