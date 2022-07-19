Homerun for Hudson | Baseball stadium and brewery approved by council

A spot in town that has been vacant for 20 years is getting a new life.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUDSON, Wis. — The St. Croix Meadows Dog Track is officially a thing of the past. The empty lot that once was home to the 112-acre complex is being developed into a baseball stadium, brewery and housing.

The Hudson Common Council unanimously approved plans for the St Croix Meadows Planned Commercial District Development. The plans include a brand new baseball stadium that will be home to the Hudson River Hounds, and a new location for Lift Bridge Brewing Company that has a flagship location across the river in Minnesota.

Rich O'Connor, longtime Hudson mayor, says he has been working to get a project in this area since 2016. It's the same year this development was first introduced.

"The city is exceedingly excited about baseball coming to Hudson and the addition of Lift Bridge brewery to the development," O'Connor said.

The mayor said Lift Bridge is breaking ground soon, and he expects the stadium to by the end of the year. The project is estimated to take 2-3 years to finish and does include some housing divisions.

"We believe Hudson is already a designation for people and this will only enhance our identity," O'Connor said.

Watch more local news: