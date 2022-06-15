Minnesota Aurora goalkeeper becomes first high school student to sign NIL deal in the state

At just 17, Edina goalie Bayliss Flynn is the youngest player on the Minnesota Aurora FC roster. Now she's the first high schooler to sign an NIL deal in the state.

Just one week after the Minnesota State High School League approved a name, image and likeness policy for student athletes, a rising soccer star has officially inked an endorsement deal.

Edina High School soccer goalkeeper Bayliss Flynn became the first student in Minnesota to sign an NIL deal on Wednesday with TrueStone Financial.

In addition to playing for on her school and club teams, Flynn is the youngest player on Minnesota Aurora FC, the state's USL W league team, at just 17 years old. TrueStone Financial is one of the founding sponsors of Minnesota Aurora.

"I'm honored to announce the 1st Name Image Likeness (NIL) endorsement deal for a high school athlete in Minnesota," Flynn wrote in a tweet. "Very grateful for the @MSHSL decision allowing #NIL."

Back in January, Flynn announced her commitment to play Division 1 soccer at the University of Montana.

Minnesota's high school NIL policy, which was just approved June 7, allows high school student athletes to maintain their amateur status while earning money from sponsorship and endorsement deals.

Similar to the NCAA's policy around NIL deals, there are specific regulations student-athletes must follow to comply with the new policy, including:

Compensation not being contingent on specific athletic performance or achievement

Compensation not being provided as a recruitment tool or to remain enrolled at a particular school

NIL activities can't interfere with a student-athlete's academic obligations, among other things

