BCA identifies man who died during 'use-of-force' incident on I-35 in Pine County

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Kyle Bazant, 34, of Bayfield, Wisconsin died from the incident that occurred on Feb. 21 in Pine County.

SANDSTONE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the man who died Tuesday afternoon in one of the two "use-of-force" incidents in Pine County on Feb. 21.

According to the medical examiner, Kyle Bazant, 34, of Bayfield, Wisconsin, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The BCA said in a press release Monday that Bazant sped on Interstate 35 just after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. A Minnesota State Patrol trooper attempted several times to stop Bazant's vehicle, including with the use of stop sticks and a pit maneuver, but the officer was unsuccessful.

About 20 minutes after the start of the pursuit, Bazant drove off the road and into a ditch a few miles south of Sandstone, the BCA said.

Investigators also released the name of the Pine County deputy who used force during the incident.

Body camera footage shows deputy Carl Hawkinson, an 11-year veteran, firing two "less-than-lethal beanbag rounds using a less-lethal shotgun" at Bazant, but he missed both, the BCA indicates.

The press release says it took nearly 40 minutes from the start of the pursuit until the officer realized that Bazant had died.

Investigators say crime scene personnel recovered a handgun from inside Bazant's car.

The second "use-of-force" incident occurred on Feb. 21 just before 2 p.m. in Pine City. Deputies attempted to arrest a man wanted on a felony warrant. BCA officials say deputies shot and injured the man at some point during that incident.

The BCA continues to investigate the incidents and KARE 11 will update this story as more details become available.

Watch more local news: