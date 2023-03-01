BCA ID's man shot, killed by Duluth police

The BCA also identified three officers who were involved, but could not identify two of them publicly, as they work in an undercover capacity.

DULUTH, Minn. — The man who was shot and killed by Duluth police on Friday has been identified as a 34-year-old from the city, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The BCA released a statement Wednesday, identifying the victim as Zachary Shogren. The Midwest Medical Examiner determined Shogren died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA also identified three officers who were involved, but could not identify two of them publicly, as they work in an undercover capacity for for the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force.

According to the BCA, one one of those officers fired their department handgun during the encounter, while the other fired less-lethal rounds.

The BCA determined the third officer, Sgt. Jared Blomdahl, deployed his Taser. Police say Blomdahl has 24 years of law enforcement experience.

All three officers were subsequently placed on leave.

The shooting occurred Feb. 24 after officers were called to Shogren's home on the 1500 block of East Third Street after reports of someone allegedly making violent threats.

When they arrived, officers claimed they encountered Shogren in the alley behind his home, allegedly carrying a knife. The BCA's statement says that on officer-worn body camera footage, commands can be heard for Shogren to drop a knife as he allegedly moved toward them. The BCA said that's when Blomdahl deployed his Taser, and the second officer used his weapon to fire less-lethal rounds.

The BCA claims Shogren can then be seen running toward law enforcement, before the third officer fires his handgun and strikes Shogren.

Shogren was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The BCA's statement claims a knife was recovered from the scene, while agents continue to scrub through body camera footage.

Authorities say that body camera footage will be released to the public once the case is closed.

The bureau says it will give its findings to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office once its investigation is complete.

The county attorney will then review the case and determine whether any charges will be filed.

