Man dies while in Faribault Police custody, Minnesota BCA investigating

FARIBAULT, Minn — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating after a man died over the weekend while in police custody.

The man was arrested Saturday by the Faribault Police Department after officers believed he was driving while impaired. According to police, the man was "in and out of consciousness" and failed to stop when officers attempted to pull him over. After a short low-speed pursuit, police took the man into custody.

A press release from Faribault Police says an ambulance was immediately called, and after being evaluated by medical personnel, the man was cleared for transport. As officers were taking the man to the Rice County Jail for DWI processing and evaluation, the release says the man lost consciousness in the back of the squad car. An ambulance was called and officers attempted life-saving measures, including administering Narcan and CPR. The man was then transported to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A formal autopsy is being conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Faribault Police said the department immediately requested that the Minnesota BCA take over the investigation.

"The Faribault Police Department is committed to an impartial and transparent investigation as we send our condolences to the family and loves ones of the deceased," said Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin in a statement. "As this is an open case turned over to the Minnesota BCA for investigation, the Faribault Police Department will have no additional comment – including confirming and releasing the name of the deceased."

Officials say Faribault Police officers have portable and mobile cameras that were active during the incident.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

