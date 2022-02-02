Armed man shot, killed in downtown apartment by Minneapolis police

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman said the MPD SWAT team was serving search warrants to assist the St. Paul Police homicide unit at the time of the shooting.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into a shooting that happened in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

According to Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman, Minneapolis officers were assisting the St. Paul Police Department with a homicide investigation and were serving a warrant to a person inside the Bolero Flats apartment building on Marquette Avenue, between 11th and 12th streets, just before 7 a.m.

Huffman said officers entered the building using a key fob and announced their presence before entering the unit on the seventh floor, where they encountered a man holding a gun about nine seconds later.

Unclear if man fired any shots or pointed the gun at officers. So far, it’s unclear who the man was. Also, Chief said she did see body cam footage, but would not share any other details as BCA investigates. @kare11 — Chris Hrapsky (@ChrisHrapsky) February 2, 2022

That man was holding the gun when an officer fired their weapon, Huffman said. The victim was immediately taken to paramedics and transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

Only one officer was involved in the shooting, according to Huffman, and the BCA is now investigating.

The officers involved were wearing body-worn cameras at the time of the shooting, which were recording audio and video, which Interim Chief Huffman said she watched.

St. Paul Police are still heading up their murder investigation.

A KARE 11 viewer living in the Bolero Flats apartment complex at that location shared several photos of a large police presence in front of the building Wednesday morning.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identify and cause of death at a later date.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.