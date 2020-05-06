BCA investigating man's death while in Maplewood police custody

The city of Maplewood said in a release that the man "seemed to be having a medical issue" and told the officer he had ingested some drugs.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a man died while in custody of Maplewood police.

According to a release from the city of Maplewood, an officer stopped a vehicle at about 5:35 a.m. on Friday in the area of White Bear Avenue North and Lydia Avenue. The stop was made on suspicion of stealing propane tanks from a gas station.

The officer verified the driver was the theft suspect, handcuffed him, and placed him in the rear of his squad car while investigating the theft, according to a news release from the city.

While in the back of the squad car, the officer noticed the person "seemed to be having a medical issue," the release said, and the person told the officer he had ingested some drugs.

The officer called paramedics to scene and while they were treating the man, his condition worsened. According to the city of Maplewood, he was brought to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"It is important to note that there was no physical struggle between the officer and the detained suspect, and medical attention was summoned when the suspect’s condition was observed," the city's news release said.

There is body camera footage of the event, and the BCA is investigating. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will do an autopsy and identify the man who died.