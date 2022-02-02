BCA investigating shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The agency confirmed police officers were involved in the incident, but did not specify who was shot or injured.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed agents are investigating a shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

The BCA tweeted that the shooting, which involved a police officer, happened on Marquette Avenue between 11th and 12th streets.

A KARE 11 viewer living in the Bolero Flats apartment complex at that location shared several photos of a large police presence in front of the building.

In the photos you can see a BCA van and multiple Minneapolis Police vehicles.

The BCA hasn't specified who was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.