BCA investigating MPD use of force

Minneapolis Police responded to a report of a person in crisis with a gun in the 3000 block of 27th Avenue South around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The Minneapolis Police released details about a use of force incident on Tuesday and is requesting that the BCA investigate the incident.

Minneapolis Police responded to a report of a person in crisis with a gun in the 3000 block of 27th Avenue South around 12:20 p.m.

An off-duty Minneapolis police officer was inside the residence.

The officer was able to escape with the help of the Minneapolis SWAT Team.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says the officer discharged his weapon inside the residence but no one was injured.