Man dead after alleged shootout with Stillwater police

STILLWATER, Minn. — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after one man was killed by Stillwater police in an alleged shootout with officers, according to Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller.

Stillwater PD said the area, at 2225 W. Orleans St., is secure as officers are conducting a criminal investigation.

Officers responded to what they believed was an "active shooter situation,".

"As our officers arrived, they were met with gunfire," said Chief Mueller.

A man allegedly confronted officers in the front of the building, before firing at police.

No officers were hurt, but a squad car was stuck by the gunfire, according to the chief.

Officers then returned fire shooting and killing the man, who was declared dead at a hospital.

Multiple people were hurt, claimed the chief, though no clarification on the extent of their injuries was provided.

A gas line was also hit by the gunfire, an incident the local fire department evaluated before clearing the scene.

Officers went door to door to check on residents of the building to confirm no further injuries, according to the chief.

KARE 11 reporter Deevon Rahming is at the scene:

RIGHT NOW: There’s a large police presence outside the Curve Crest Villas Apt. in Stillwater where a shooting investigation is underway involving police. A resident in the apartment complex says he heard multiple shots and witnessed a shootout with a suspect and police. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/AV5f0T73YC — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) March 4, 2023

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.





