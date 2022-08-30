BCA issues missing person alert for 9-month-old in Shakopee

Officials describe the child as a 9-month-old boy who was wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie and red pants.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking the public's help in finding a toddler reported missing in Shakopee.

Officials identified the child as 9-month-old Jahki Forester, who they say was wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie and red pants.

Police suspect the boy was removed from protective custody by his non-custodial mother, 25-year-old Zenitra Lee, who was seen wearing a black bandana and black leggings, a light grey hoodie, a grey tank top, a Patagonia backpack and black sandals. Police say Lee also goes by Zenitra Forester.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Lee has known family and other acquaintances in the Twin Cities metro area.

Officials say the two were last seen on foot at the Shakopee government center in downtown Shakopee. The direction in which they were traveling is unknown.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-496-8423 or 911.

