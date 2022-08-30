BCA issues missing person alert for 9-month-old in Shakopee

Officials describe the child as a 10-month-old boy who was wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie and red pants.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking the public's help in finding a toddler reported missing in Shakopee.

Officials identified the child as 9-month-old Jahki Forester, who they say was wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie and red pants.

Police suspect the boy could be traveling with his 26-year-old mother, identified as Zenitra Lee, who was seen wearing a black bandana and black leggings, a light grey hoodie, a grey tank top, a Patagonia backpack and black sandals. Police say Lee also goes by Zenitra Forester.

Officials say the two were last seen on foot at the Shakopee government center in downtown Shakopee. The direction in which they were traveling is unknown.

Authorities say the woman could have access to more than one vehicle, including a blue 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with license plate EVT766; and a blue 2015 Kia Optima with license plate HVU436.