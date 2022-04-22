BCA: Man killed by law enforcement in Chisholm was armed

Officials say Michael David Johnson left a home in Chisholm "with knives in his hands," when he was killed in a fatal shooting involving law enforcement.

CHISHOLM, Minn. — *Editor's Note: The above video first aired Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Authorities say the man shot and killed by law enforcement on Wednesday in Chisholm was armed with knives.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said 38-year-old Michael David Johnson left his home in Chisholm "with knives in his hands," when he was killed in a fatal shooting involving two St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies and one officer with the Virginia Police Department.

Deputy Cody Dillinger with the sheriff's department and Virginia officer Nick Grivna each fired their handguns, while Deputy Gavin Nichols of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office fired "non-lethal foam impact rounds," according to a press release from the BCA. All three law enforcement officials are on standard administrative leave.

According to the BCA, Johnson had multiple felony charges out of Morrison County. Deputies located Johnson's vehicle outside a home in Chisholm, and called multiple law enforcement agencies to assist. After attempting to take him into custody, officials say that at one point, Johnson left the house "with knives in his hands." The release goes on to say that officers first fired "less lethal rounds, then lethal rounds," striking and killing Johnson.

The BCA said two knives were recovered near Johnson's body. The incident was captured on body-worn cameras and squad cameras.