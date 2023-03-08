BCA identified man killed by Stillwater Police

Okwan Rahmier Sims died from multiple gunshot wounds according to the BCA.

STILLWATER, Minn. — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the man who was killed by Stillwater police on March 4.

Okwan Rahmier Sims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the BCA.

The agency also said the 21-year-old Sims died after an "exchange of gunfire" with Stillwater PD, a departure from what Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller said on March 4.

At a press conference the night of the shooting, Mueller said, "As our officers arrived, they were met with gunfire." Later in the presser, Mueller said officers "returned fire."

When KARE 11 asked the BCA if it had determined who shot first in the incident, the agency said "We do not have that information at this time."

The agency also identified the officer who used force in his response to calls of shots fired in the Curve Crest Villas apartment building, according to the BCA.

Officer Justin Dowley, who has seven years of law enforcement experience, fired his service rifle at Sims and was placed on standard administrative leave. A second unnamed officer is also on leave, the BCA says it's unclear whether or not the second officer fired his weapon.

According to the BCA, a woman named Felicia Harris went to the apartment where Sims lived, then Sims exited his room and started shooting at Harris, striking her at least once. Before 2:30 p.m. multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots were reported.

Officers from the Stillwater and Oak Park Heights Police Departments and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded and began searching for the shooter.

When Dowley and the second officer located Sims, an "exchange of gunfire" ensued, which resulted in Sims' killing.

"Many" of the officers on the scene were wearing body cameras, but Dowley was not, according to the BCA, who also said his shift wasn't scheduled to begin until 3 p.m.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a handgun and multiple extended magazines and 9-millimeter shell casings, according to a release from the agency.

The BCA will release the name of the second officer if it is determined that he also fired his weapon.

