BCA names officers shot in Winsted standoff

Both officers were wearing protective gear and neither sustained a significant injury, according to the BCA.

WINSTED, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the two officers who were shot while allegedly serving a warrant in Winsted, leading to an armed standoff on Monday.

A release from the BCA said eight-year veteran Darrell Catauria and 24-year veteran Angie Malz were the two officers struck by gunfire while attempting to serve a man with an arrest warrant.

Both officers were wearing protective gear and neither sustained a significant injury, according to the BCA.

According to the release, the incident occurred as the officers were attempting to serve a 50-year-old man with a warrant for possession of child pornography.

Both officers were wearing body cameras and the footage will be made public after the case is closed, according to the release.

The man who was being served with the warrant died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the statement.

Watch more local news: