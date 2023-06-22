BCA: Off-duty Minneapolis police officer exchanged gunfire with relative

The off-duty officer allegedly woke up to find his relative pointing a gun at him.

ST PAUL, Minn — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says an off-duty Minneapolis Police officer and his relative exchanged gunfire earlier this week.

The officer, whose identity has not yet been released, woke up to find his relative pointing a gun at him, according to the BCA.

Both men fired their guns during the confrontation, but neither was injured.

Responding officers arrived at the 3700 block of 27th Avenue South around noon on Tuesday for a report of a "person in crisis."

The officers established a perimeter while Minneapolis SWAT and members of the crisis negotiations team assisted with the call.

According to officials, the person-in-crisis was seen leaving and reentering the residence multiple times, armed with at least one weapon. Negotiators were able to convince the person to walk out of the home unarmed. The person was taken into custody unharmed just before 1:30 p.m.

BCA agents recovered three handguns and multiple cartridges at the scene, according to a release.

