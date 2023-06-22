BCA: Off-duty Minneapolis police officer exchanged gunfire with relative

ST PAUL, Minn — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says an off-duty Minneapolis Police officer and his relative exchanged gunfire earlier this week.
The officer, whose identity has not yet been released, woke up to find his relative pointing a gun at him, according to the BCA.
Both men fired their guns during the confrontation, but neither was injured.
Responding officers arrived at the 3700 block of 27th Avenue South around noon on Tuesday for a report of a "person in crisis."
The officers established a perimeter while Minneapolis SWAT and members of the crisis negotiations team assisted with the call.
According to officials, the person-in-crisis was seen leaving and reentering the residence multiple times, armed with at least one weapon. Negotiators were able to convince the person to walk out of the home unarmed. The person was taken into custody unharmed just before 1:30 p.m.
BCA agents recovered three handguns and multiple cartridges at the scene, according to a release.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.