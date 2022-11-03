BCA searching for 2 missing St. Paul teens

According to authorities, Znaya Gordon, 16, and Anastasia Miller, 17, were last seen on Nov. 1, leaving a residence on the 1200 block of Seventh Street East.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking the public to help locate two teen girls who went missing from St. Paul Tuesday.

According to authorities, Znaya Gordon, 16, and Anastasia Miller, 17, were last seen on Nov. 1, leaving a residence on the 1200 block of Seventh Street East. The BCA says the teens left the location on foot.

Gordon is described as 5'5 and weighing 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink and blue sweatshirt with the word "love" written across the chest in white letters.

Miller is 5'5 and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, maroon sweatshirt with the word "pink" on it and carrying a tan backpack.

Police say the teens were known to frequent downtown St. Paul.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

