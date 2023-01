The Ramsey Police Department was working with the Minnesota BCA to locate the missing 86-year-old, who had left his home Tuesday afternoon.

RAMSEY, Minn. — Officials say a missing Ramsey man has been found safe Tuesday evening after going missing earlier in the day.

The Ramsey Police Department was working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to locate the missing 86-year-old, who had left his home Tuesday afternoon.

