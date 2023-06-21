BCA still asking for public's help searching for missing teenager

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — The Forest Lake Police Department has released new images of missing 14-year-old Desiray Kappes.
Kappes has been missing since May 19, when she was seen leaving her home on a bicycle, with her cat and either a backpack pet carrier or a trailer for the bike.
The new images show her on a bicycle with a trailer in tow.
Forest Lake Police Captain Greg Weiss said at the time of her disappearance that the behavior is uncharacteristic of Desiray, according to her mother.
Kappes is described as 5-foot-6 inches tall with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information on Kappes's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Forest Lake Police Department at 651-439-9381.
