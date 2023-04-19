BCA names man killed Saturday during shootout in Cyrus

All three officers were wearing their body cameras and the footage will be redacted and released to the public after the case is closed.

CYRUS, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has named the suspect that shot and killed Pope County Deputy Joshua Owen.

Bryan Nygard, a 34-year-old man from Cyrus, started shooting at Owen and other officers after they informed him he would be arrested, officials said.

In a release from the BCA, officials said that after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Starbuck Officer Alex Olson responded to a report of domestic violence in an apartment building in Cyrus.

Pope County Deputies Owen and Brody Merrill responded to the call after Olson.

After Owen and Merrill arrived at the residence, they spoke to Nygard and a woman, according to the BCA. In a press release, officials said upon completing their initial investigation, the officers told Nygard he was under arrest.

Nygard, who was seated at a table, then stood up, drew a gun and started shooting, according to the release.

Deputies Own and Merrill allegedly returned fire, Officer Olson was in the hallway and did not discharge his weapon.

In the ensuing gunfire, police said all three officers and Nygard were struck.

Nygard died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the BCA.

Deputy Owen was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Deputy Merrill, who was struck once in the upper chest on his vest, was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. Officer Olson was not hospitalized but was struck once in the ankle by a handgun round, according to the BCA.

The woman who lived with Nygard left the apartment before the shooting and was not injured, according to the release.

The BCA recovered a pistol, bullets and casings at the scene it said.

All three officers were wearing their body cameras at the time of the incident and officials said the footage will be redacted and released to the public after the case is closed.

After the BCA completes its investigation, it will present its findings without a charging recommendation to the Pope County Attorney's Office.

Deputy Merrill is on standard administrative leave after firing his handgun during the incident, according to the BCA.

